WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Human remains exhumed from a backyard have been identified as those of a man who lived at the Tennessee home.
Winchester Police Chief Richie Lewis told The Chattanooga Times Free Press that preliminary results of a forensic examination performed Friday confirmed the body as that of 50-year-old James Leon Wood.
Wood hadn’t been heard from since July 29, 2017, and was reported missing Jan. 18. A search warrant on the missing person investigation led to the discovery of his body under a concrete slab on Jan. 24.
Lewis wouldn’t discuss any persons of interest, but said police want to talk to people thought to have been living in the house since Wood and Glenna Y. Wood bought it in June 2017.
Most Read Stories
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
- Fish farm caused Atlantic salmon spill near San Juans, then tried to hide how bad it was, state says WATCH
- Seattleites making a run to the border for ... Coke? | Danny Westneat
- Texts and emails reveal behind-the-scenes battles as Ed Murray tried to save his career
- Four-star DB Julius Irvin chooses the Huskies over Alabama and USC
___
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com