CHICAGO (AP) — Human remains found in a Chicago lagoon have been identified as that of a suburban woman whose son has been charged in her death.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed Thursday the remains found on Oct. 28 are those of 76-year-old Gail Peck.

Authorities say 55-year-old Brian M. Peck killed his mother on Oct. 25 after a dispute over the volume of his music. He was ordered held without bail Tuesday.

Brian Peck of Elgin is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of concealment of a homicidal death. According to police, Peck said his mother went for a walk and didn’t return, prompting an hours-long search.

Prosecutors say Brian Peck told police he used a handsaw to cut up her body in the house they shared.