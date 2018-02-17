SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — John Q. Hammons Hotel & Resorts will sell its remaining 35 hotels and other assets to a New York investment firm.
The Springfield News-Leader reports a bankruptcy settlement filed Tuesday stipulates that the Hammons properties be sold to JD Holdings, owned by Jonathan Eilian.
Court document say JD Holdings plans to keep nearly all of Hammons’ existing employees.
The settlement comes after years of litigation and a bankruptcy filing over Hammons’ property. Jacqueline Dowdy, who led the Hammons company since founder John Q. Hammons died in 2013, has battled Eilian for control of the assets.
Most Read Stories
- After 911 calls and a lockdown at Highline College, police find 'zero evidence' of a shooting VIEW
- Man who accused Ed Murray of sexual abuse found dead in Auburn motel
- Snow in Seattle? Freezing temperatures? 'Be ready for it'
- Everett teen arrested after grandmother finds journal detailing school-shooting plot, police say
- King County Republican chair criticized after telling gun-control advocate 'Do not ever contact me again'
A judge must still approve the settlement.
The compromise calls for JD Holdings to establish and contribute at least $20 million to a new charitable trust to be named the John Q. Hammons Charitable Trust.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com