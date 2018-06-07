WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Gov. M. Jodi Rell says civil discourse is needed in Connecticut, now more than ever.

The Republican is the namesake of the University of Hartford public service center that’s sponsoring Thursday night’s unique forum, featuring four major party gubernatorial candidates.

Instead of a traditional debate, the four will be interviewed individually for the job. It’s being aired live on Connecticut Public Television.

Rell, who served as governor until 2011, says Connecticut “is at a crossroads” and “civil discourse is probably needed more now than any other time in our history.”

Democrat Ned Lamont and Republicans Mark Boughton, Tim Herbst and Steve Obsitnik are participating. Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who is collecting petitions to participate in the Democratic primary, is questioning why the event is continuing without all the candidates.