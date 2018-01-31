PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The upcoming Super Bowl matchup between the Patriots and the Eagles is getting so competitive that even religious leaders are casting bets.
Archbishops in Philadelphia and Boston announced Wednesday that the clergyman from the losing team’s city will donate $100 to a charity in the winner’s hometown.
If the Patriots lose on Sunday, Boston Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley says he’ll give the money to Saint John’s Hospice, a homeless services organization in Philadelphia.
But if they win, Archbishop Charles J. Chaput will donate to Catholic Charities Boston, a social services agency in Massachusetts.
The archbishops say they’re longtime friends from their seminary days.