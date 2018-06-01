MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hundreds of religious leaders are opposing a proposed oil pipeline that would run across northern Minnesota.
Minnesota Public Radio reports that faith leaders say Enbridge Energy’s proposed Line 3 project threatens Minnesota’s climate, environment and Anishinaabe people. The Minnesota Interfaith Power & Light and the Minnesota Poor People’s Campaign led the effort.
The groups plan to deliver a letter with their concerns this week to the state Public Utilities Commission and Gov. Mark Dayton. The letter says the company’s pipelines have a history of spills and that the project would run through areas sacred to the tribe.
Enbridge says the line includes safer technology and that its pipelines built in the past decade haven’t spilled.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
The commission will hold hearings over whether to approve the Enbridge project later this month.
___
Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org