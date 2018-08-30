FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A religious leader charged with using children as slave labor has died while awaiting trial in North Carolina.
Attorney Allen Rogers tells news outlets 67-year-old John C. McCollum died of congestive heart failure Wednesday at his ranch.
The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has said McCollum billed himself as the “chief apostle” of McCollum Ranch, the home of an “alternative religious group.” Former members of the organization told authorities McCollum had made children aged 9 to 17 work as slaves at four fish markets, which provided income for his compound.
He was arrested in December and released in May, when his bail was lowered partly in light of his health. McCollum had told authorities he didn’t think he’d committed any crimes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. denying passports to Americans along the border, throwing their citizenship into question
- Body found in fish tank in missing man's San Francisco home
- New law to make California first state to end bail
- Florida reels as red tide rolls on, killing wildlife, tourism, businesses
- Florida GOP candidate warns not to 'monkey this up' by electing African American as governor
Related cases against nine others are expected to move forward.