FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz Tuesday on a warrant saying he was driving without a license and was within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a high school parking lot. He is on six months’ probation with numerous restrictions for trespassing in March at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing is Thursday.
Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at the school on Feb. 14. He faces the death penalty but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.
Zachary Cruz’s attorney is asking for his release on a “reasonable bond” for the probation violation.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As girls arrive, Boy Scouts change name of flagship program
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He was one of millions of Chinese seniors growing old alone. So he put himself up for adoption. VIEW
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Giuliani: Trump repaid Cohen $130K for payment to porn star