FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz is set to appear at a probation violation court hearing in which his attorney is seeking release on bail.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz Tuesday on a warrant saying he was driving without a license and was within 25 feet (7.6 meters) of a high school parking lot. He is on six months’ probation with numerous restrictions for trespassing in March at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The hearing is Thursday.

Nikolas Cruz is accused of killing 17 people at the school on Feb. 14. He faces the death penalty but his lawyers say he would plead guilty in exchange for a life prison sentence.

Zachary Cruz’s attorney is asking for his release on a “reasonable bond” for the probation violation.