ATLANTA (AP) — Relatives of Zell Miller say he will no longer make public appearances as he deals with health challenges.
The 85-year-old former Georgia governor and U.S. senator took a fall at a Young Harris College basketball game in February 2016.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that tests at a hospital later found proteins associated with Parkinson’s with Lewy bodies — a form of the disease associated with dementia.
His grandson Bryan Miller said he is experiencing “the cognitive symptoms that are associated with this type of Parkinson’s.”
Miller heads up the Miller Institute — a public policy and leadership organization intended to carry on the legacy of the governor who gave Georgia the HOPE scholarship and pre-k education.