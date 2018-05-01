AUBURN, Maine (AP) — The relatives of two Maine boys who fell into a river have started a pair of fundraising sites.
The Sun-Journal reports family members are raising money as authorities continue to monitor the Androscoggin River for a 5-year-old boy who fell in along with his 9-year-old brother last week. The 9-year-old has been rescued and is in stable condition at a Portland hospital.
Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the boys’ aunt and uncle both created fundraising pages. Each page had raised over $2,000 by Monday. Family members hope to raise $5,000 on both pages.
People have brought flowers and balloons to Bonney Park.
___
Information from: Sun-Journal, http://www.sunjournal.com