INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Relatives of an Indianapolis man who died while rescuing his 3-year-old daughter from a car that rolled into a retention pond are suing General Motors.
Anthony Burgess Jr. drowned March 26 after his 2008 Pontiac G6 rolled into an apartment complex’s retention pond. The 24-year-old Burgess pulled his daughter from the car, but he then drowned.
The wrongful death lawsuit contends General Motors was aware of the “dangerous and defective product it manufactured.”
Attorney Dan Chamberlain tells WRTV the G6 was recalled for a defect that could cause it to roll away even if the gear shift is in park. He says the family bought it used and wasn’t aware of the recall.
The automaker declined to comment on the suit, which also names the apartment complex as a defendant.
Information from: WRTV-TV, http://www.theindychannel.com/index.html