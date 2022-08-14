A man who appears to be armed approaches a school campus. Law enforcement arrives. With the school on lockdown, terrified family members seek to get inside to reach the children.

Like the early moments of what unfolded in March in Uvalde, Texas, that sequence during a scare in Arizona on Friday led to heated exchanges between parents and relatives of schoolchildren and authorities. But then the confrontation took a different turn. In the end, three people were arrested, two of whom were shocked with stun guns, after they tried to enter the grounds of Thompson Ranch Elementary School in the city of El Mirage, police said.

The man who prompted the lockdown was taken into custody, and no children or teachers were hurt. But in the wake of Uvalde, the clash involving parents represents a disturbing view of the rage and the distrust that can make a school crisis even more chaotic.

Arizona authorities said that officers arrived at the scene shortly after someone there reported a man who appeared to have a handgun and was trying to gain access to the school. The man then fled in an unknown direction. Officers sought to make sure there was no longer a threat on the grounds, during which time they discovered a suspicious package that police said was “ultimately examined by explosives technicians and rendered safe.”

But as concerned parents and relatives began to arrive, one person who was prevented from entering the school had an altercation with officers, police said. Two other people joined in, prompting officers to fire their stun guns and take all three into custody. One of them was injured and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

The identity of the suspect in the lockdown was not revealed Sunday. He was being evaluated by mental health professionals, and criminal charges were pending, police said. The names of the people who were arrested in the altercation were not available Sunday.

A video of the confrontation posted on social media shows parents and relatives shouting and pushing themselves against officers. At one point, a clattering sound can be heard, and seconds later, the video shows a handgun on the ground near one of the parents. The crowed scatters as police fire stun guns and begin making arrests.