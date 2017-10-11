BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a relative of slain 3-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of killing the teenager accused of accidentally shooting the toddler.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say 17-year-old Kameron Harvey was shot Oct. 4 while riding his bike in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a St. Louis County city. Harvey had been on house arrest while waiting to be tried on a manslaughter charge in the December 2015 death of young Xavier “Zae” Robinson. Harvey was a friend of the child’s older brother. Authorities say the shooting happened while Harvey was playing with the laser site on a handgun inside a home.

Harvey was 15 at the time, but the manslaughter case was being prosecuted in adult court. The toddler’s relative is one of two 17-year-olds arrested in Harvey’s killing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com