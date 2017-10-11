BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a relative of slain 3-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of killing the teenager accused of accidentally shooting the toddler.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say 17-year-old Kameron Harvey was shot Oct. 4 while riding his bike in Bellefontaine Neighbors, a St. Louis County city. Harvey had been on house arrest while waiting to be tried on a manslaughter charge in the December 2015 death of young Xavier “Zae” Robinson. Harvey was a friend of the child’s older brother. Authorities say the shooting happened while Harvey was playing with the laser site on a handgun inside a home.
Harvey was 15 at the time, but the manslaughter case was being prosecuted in adult court. The toddler’s relative is one of two 17-year-olds arrested in Harvey’s killing.
___
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com