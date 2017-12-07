ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana woman is frustrated with the lack of action by authorities who’ve been investigating the hit-and-run crash that killed her young granddaughter and two others more than three months ago.

Yvonne Thomas tells The Elkhart Truth that she’s had “zero” communication with the Elkhart County prosecutor’s office since the nighttime Aug. 26 crash in which a car struck five pedestrians. Those killed included Thomas’ 8-month old granddaughter, Dolly Thomas, along with 11-year old Courtney Smith and 22-year old Shawn Wolcott.

Elkhart police found the suspected car a few days later and in early November turned the case over to county prosecutors.

The prosecutor’s office says it expects to soon receive the results of forensic tests and will then review whether to seek criminal charges in the crash.

