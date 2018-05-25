LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid is providing a big boost to Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak a day before Democratic voters start casting ballots in his contentious primary race for Nevada governor with fellow Clark County Commission member Chris Giunchigliani.

Sisolak’s campaign released a 15-second campaign advertisement Friday where Reid said Sisolak “will be one of the best governors we’ve ever had” who “will not allow anyone, including Donald Trump, to push him around.”

Reid retired at the end of 2016 after more than three decades in Congress. He is a polarizing figure in Nevada but popular with the state’s left.

The television ad began airing Friday in the Las Vegas and Reno areas.

The primary election is June 12.