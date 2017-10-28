REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A court has granted the city of Rehoboth Beach a clean title to the property its new city hall is built on, clearing up an issue that could have affected the project’s financing.
The Daily Times reports the building was constructed on land the city didn’t have a clear deed for but had a long history of using.
On Friday, when no one disputed the city’s ownership, the clean title was granted by Delaware’s Chancery Court.
The federal government had been withholding the final $2.2 million payment of an $18 million construction loan because of the title confusion. It wanted unequivocal proof that the city owned the land.
Most Read Stories
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- 'I whiffed': Trading Chris Taylor is Jerry Dipoto's biggest regret, but he stays upbeat | Matt Calkins
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- Seattle will defend Kshama Sawant in defamation suit brought by police officers
The court’s decision paves the way for that payment.