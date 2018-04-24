HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — A snowy owl that was rehabilitated after being injured on a New Hampshire highway has been released into the wild.

The Portsmouth Herald reports staffers from the On the Wing center released the owl named Hampton in Hampton Falls Sunday. The bird had a fractured wing and was dehydrated and underweight when an animal control officer picked her up off the side of Route 101.

Hampton, named for the town she was found in, was taken to Veterinary Emergency and Surgery Hospital in Brentwood. On the Wing owner Jane Kelly later worked with the young owl.

Kelly says snowy owls are difficult to rehabilitate because they are energetic. However, she says the rehabilitation and release process is “very rewarding.”

