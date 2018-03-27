ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — State environmental regulators have approved a key step forward for the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline.

The state Department of Environmental Quality announced late Monday that it has approved erosion, sediment and storm water control plans for the natural gas pipeline.

Work on the 303-mile buried pipeline through southwest Virginia has so far been limited to cutting trees. With DEQ’s approval of “land disturbing activities,” Mountain Valley is now authorized to begin full-scale construction.

Pipeline opponents say digging trenches along steep mountain slopes will contaminate pristine streams and infiltrate private wells and public water supplies.

The conservation director for Wild Virginia, an environmental group opposed to the project, told The Roanoke Times the DEQ has “betrayed the public” and “doomed our streams, wetlands and groundwater to dire threats and certain damages.”

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com