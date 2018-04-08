CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Registration has opened for New Hampshire’s “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” Deep Sea Fishing Adventure course.
The daylong trip takes place Saturday, June 2. Participants will leave Hampton and go 25 miles offshore to drop lines for groundfish, such as haddock and pollock.
They’ll learn how to use saltwater fishing rods and reels, how to bait the hook and successfully land a fish.
Online registration opened Monday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- Many Americans try retirement, then change their minds
- Hannity vows to bash Kimmel until he apologizes to 1st lady
- Canada mourns: 15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide VIEW
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
___
Online:
www.nhbow.com