CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Registration has opened for New Hampshire’s “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” Deep Sea Fishing Adventure course.

The daylong trip takes place Saturday, June 2. Participants will leave Hampton and go 25 miles offshore to drop lines for groundfish, such as haddock and pollock.

They’ll learn how to use saltwater fishing rods and reels, how to bait the hook and successfully land a fish.

Online registration opened Monday.

www.nhbow.com