DETROIT (AP) — Registration is open for the 8th Annual ARISE Detroit! Neighborhoods Rising Summit.

The event is designed to equip city residents with strategies and tools to address issues like crime and blight. It also offers information on how to establish neighborhood block clubs.

The summit is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4 at the Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus.

Morning and afternoon workshops will be held. They include sessions on entrepreneurship, home buying in Detroit, organization and planning, youth programming, creating neighborhood leaders and connecting to training and job programs.

ARISE Detroit! is a nonprofit, community mobilization coalition of more than 400 churches, block clubs and businesses.

Each summer the organization holds its Neighborhoods Day which features cleanups, festivals, health fairs and school supply giveaways.