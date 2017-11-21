PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of molesting children on the Warm Springs and Yakama Native American reservations has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 59-year-old Ernest Colin Selam was sentenced on Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to abusive sexual contact and aggravated sexual abuse.

At the time of his arrest in September 2016, Selam was already a registered sex offender for convictions in the Warm Springs Tribal Court for sexually abusing a 5-year-old and attempted sexual abuse of a 10-year-old in the early 1990s.

Assistant federal public defender Susan Wilk told the court that Selam endured years of “traumatic abuse” himself, “which almost certainly contributed to his commission of these offenses.”

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com