ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a registered sex offender in New York City of luring a teenager into his car and initiating sexual contact with her.

The panel in Union County deliberated 25 minutes before finding 48-year-old Vincent O’Leary of Staten Island guilty of luring, child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He’ll face up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.

Prosecutors say O’Leary offered the 14-year-old a ride in Elizabeth in 2014. She accepted because she was running late for an after-school program.

Prosecutors say O’Leary asked the girl to engage in sex and when she refused, he grabbed her arm and forced her to touch him.

O’Leary dropped the girl off at school.