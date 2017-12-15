ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Jurors in New Jersey have convicted a registered sex offender in New York City of luring a teenager into his car and initiating sexual contact with her.
The panel in Union County deliberated 25 minutes before finding 48-year-old Vincent O’Leary of Staten Island guilty of luring, child endangerment and criminal sexual contact. He’ll face up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in February.
Prosecutors say O’Leary offered the 14-year-old a ride in Elizabeth in 2014. She accepted because she was running late for an after-school program.
Prosecutors say O’Leary asked the girl to engage in sex and when she refused, he grabbed her arm and forced her to touch him.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Family finds solace in Washington state — and a new life — five years after daughter was killed at Sandy Hook VIEW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
O’Leary dropped the girl off at school.