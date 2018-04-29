DENVER (AP) — Regis’ College of Business and Economics will be named the Anderson College of Business after an alumnus who gave the university $10 million.
School officials say the gift from Andy Anderson, president and CEO of a construction services firm based in Minnesota, is the single largest in school history. The 1990 Regis business graduate says he has relied heavily on his Jesuit education to make the right business decisions to serve his customers and his community.
Tim Keane, dean of the college, notes that Anderson has been key to guiding the college’s strategic direction since its launch three years ago.
Regis has four campuses in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs.
