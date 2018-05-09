PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire hospital has opened a community bank for breast milk to be dispensed to babies who may not have access to milk.

On Wednesday, the Portsmouth Regional Hospital opened the breast milk depot in partnership with Mothers’ Milk Bank Northeast. The Portsmouth Herald reports screened milk donors can provide milk for premature and sick babies whose mothers don’t have enough milk for them.

Milk that passes the screening is also pasteurized and tested by an independent lab to ensure safety before being dispensed. Hospital official Nora Fortin likened the concept to that off a blood bank.

Portsmouth Regional Hospital is one of 11 hospitals in New Hampshire offering donor milk.

