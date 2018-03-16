DETROIT (AP) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has asked a regional board to consider a new proposal to fund public transportation improvements.
Evans presented a draft of the plan Thursday to the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan. He wants it to go before voters in November.
The plan calls for a 1.5 mill property tax on Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties. It is projected to raise more than $5 billion over two decades.
Evans says it would increase annual property taxes on a $157,504 home by $118.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Collapse of bridge built with "innovative" system kills 4 VIEW
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Mueller subpoenas Trump Organization, demanding documents about Russia
Highlights include more routes on major commuter corridors, four express bus routes to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, and commuter rail service between Detroit and Ann Arbor.
A tax for a regional transportation plan narrowly was voted down in 2016.