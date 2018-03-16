DETROIT (AP) — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans has asked a regional board to consider a new proposal to fund public transportation improvements.

Evans presented a draft of the plan Thursday to the Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan. He wants it to go before voters in November.

The plan calls for a 1.5 mill property tax on Wayne, Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties. It is projected to raise more than $5 billion over two decades.

Evans says it would increase annual property taxes on a $157,504 home by $118.

Highlights include more routes on major commuter corridors, four express bus routes to Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus, and commuter rail service between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

A tax for a regional transportation plan narrowly was voted down in 2016.