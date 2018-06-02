OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association is recognizing radio and television stations in Delaware, the District of Columbia and Maryland for outstanding journalism.

The winners for best news operation in 2017 are WUSA-TV in Washington; WBOC-TV in Salisbury, Maryland; WTOP-FM in Washington, and WDEL-FM/AM in Wilmington, Delaware. The best-in-show winners are Megan Cloherty of WTOP and Paul Gessler of WBFF-TV in Baltimore.

The winners were chosen from 248 entries from 21 stations.

The awards are being presented Saturday at a convention in Ocean City.

The association also presented a $3,000 scholarship to Brandon Green, who is studying broadcast journalism at Hood College in Frederick.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 5,000 stations and 1,400 newspapers in the United States.