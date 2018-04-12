PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents is resigning at the end of May.

Michael Rush has been in the post since 2015. He says that he and the board the oversees the public higher education system “came to a mutual decision that the time had come to change gears.”

He says he plans to spend more time with his grandchildren.

Regents President Bob Sutton says the search for Rush’s successor will begin immediately.