SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Regents have approved a $26 million renovation of a University of South Dakota athletic facility.

The DakotaDome renovation plan was passed unanimously by the regents during a meeting in Sioux Falls Wednesday and sent to the Legislature. The university plans to submit a request for a proposal to architects by the end of the month.

The Argus Leader says the DakotaDome was opened as a multi-sport venue in 1979 and originally had an air-inflated roof. That was replaced by a solid roof in 2001. With the completion of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center last year, renovation plans have now focused on the DakotaDome.

Plans include expanding the football locker rooms and office, replacing portable bleachers with permanent seats, additional restrooms and more concession areas.

___

Information from: Argus Leader, http://www.argusleader.com