BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Montana University System has changed the name of Montana Tech to Montana Technological University.

The Montana Standard reports the system’s board of regents approved the name change Thursday, moving away from the Butte school’s formal name of Montana Tech of the University of Montana, which it has held for about 24 years.

Regent Chase Greenfield says the new name reflects the set of ongoing changes occurring at the campus in response to the regents’ decision last year to designate it as a special focus institution.

The designation has led the university to consider a number of organizational, institutional and curricular changes as it hones in on science and engineering.

The university created a committee last year to focus on goals for how the school should change.

___

Information from: The Montana Standard, http://www.mtstandard.com