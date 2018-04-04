REEDSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The search for a Wisconsin teen swept away in a rip current while swimming off the coast of Fort Morgan, Alabama has ended with no sign of the boy.

The Fort Morgan Fire Department says the search for 17-year-old Jevon Lemke, of Reedsville, is over, but that authorities will patrol the beach where the teen disappeared.

Lemke disappeared March 25 while vacationing with his family. The Reedsville High School junior was trying to rescue his father, Chris Lemke, and his stepmother, Carrie Lemke, from the same rip current when he was pulled under. Another person on the beach was able to help the couple to shore, but Jevon was swept further away.