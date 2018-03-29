ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Some advocates are pushing for an Illinois constitutional amendment to change how legislative districts are created in the state.

The Daily Herald reports that redistricting advocates are asking lawmakers to consider a “Fair Maps Amendment” that would form a 16-member independent commission to draw new districts.

The U.S. Constitution requires legislative and congressional boundaries to be redrawn every decade. In Illinois, that process is dictated by the party in power, which some critics say allows parties to manipulate boundaries in order to remain in control.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, in the House and Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, and Heather Steans, D-Chicago, in the Senate. Supporters are working to get the issue on the November ballot.

Other redistricting petitions failed to make the ballot in 2014 and 2016.

