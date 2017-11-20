TORONTO (AP) — Author Michael Redhill has won the Scotiabank Giller Prize for his novel “Bellevue Square.”

The thriller about a woman on the hunt for her doppelganger was praised Monday by jury members for its “complex literary wonders.”

The 100,000 Canadian dollar ($78,000 U.S.) Giller prize honors the best in Canadian fiction. Past winners have included Margaret Atwood, Mordecai Richler and Alice Munro.

The Giller was created in 1994 by businessman Jack Rabinovitch in memory of his late wife, literary journalist Doris Giller.

Rabinovitch died in August at age 87. His daughter, Elana, paid tribute to Rabinovitch.