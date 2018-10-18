MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A toxic algae bloom has reached Florida’s Space Coast.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday said red tide had reached parts of Brevard County.
The wildlife commission says red tide now spans from Miami-Dade County to halfway up Florida’s east coast.
Red ted also has been found on beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast, stretching from St. Petersburg to the Florida Keys, as well as some parts of the Florida Panhandle east of Pensacola.
The red tide began last October off southwest Florida after Hurricane Irma swept up the state. It has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state’s beloved manatees.
The bloom also causes respiratory irritations in people.