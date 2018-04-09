NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An outbreak of red tide is killing fish off the southwest Florida coast.
The Naples Daily News reports that fish kills have been reported off Lee County and in Florida Bay. The paper says numerous dead fish were spotted Sunday off a North Naples beach.
Red tide organisms grow naturally in the Gulf of Mexico. But high concentrations are harmful to wildlife and can cause respiratory problems in humans.
Information from: Naples (Fla.) Daily News, http://www.naplesnews.com