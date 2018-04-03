BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have made several changes and improvements to Fenway Park they hope will enhance the fans’ experience.
One major addition is a fan dugout along the first-base line just beyond the Red Sox dugout. The new space with a capacity of 25 people gives fans a view similar to the players by recreating the dugout experience complete with bats, helmets, and even a giant cooler.
The oldest and smallest ballpark in the majors has also added a row of 30 seats in left field just past the visitors’ dugout.
The Red Sox also expanded netting designed to protect fans from errant balls.
Several new concessions items will be available; including pulled chicken tacos, bacon tater tots, and crème brulee French toast.
The 2018 home opener is Thursday.