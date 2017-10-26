PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An adorable duo of baby red pandas has made their debut at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The male cubs, named Yeren and Ping Jing, were presented to the public for the first time on Thursday.

They were born to mom Spark and dad Khumbie in June. It’s the second successful birth at the zoo, with twins Benjamin and Betsey born in 2015.

The zoo says Spark is a “wonderful mom” and all are doing very well.

Red Pandas are native to the mountains of central China, Nepal and northern Myanmar.

They are considered endangered in the wild due to habitat destruction, poaching and climate change.