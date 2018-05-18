PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Measures to ban bump stocks and implement a statewide “red flag” policy in Rhode Island are one step closer to becoming law.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to pass the two bills, which the House approved last month. The full Senate will now vote on the proposals.

The red flag policy would allow law enforcement to request an “extreme risk protection order” to temporarily remove guns from people deemed an “imminent threat” to themselves or others. Eight states have passed similar laws, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.

Bump stocks are devices that make a semi-automatic rifle mimic a fully automatic rifle. One was used in the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.

Legislative leaders have hailed the bills as pragmatic measures promoting safety.