PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Measures to ban bump stocks and implement a statewide “red flag” policy in Rhode Island are one step closer to becoming law.
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to pass the two bills, which the House approved last month. The full Senate will now vote on the proposals.
The red flag policy would allow law enforcement to request an “extreme risk protection order” to temporarily remove guns from people deemed an “imminent threat” to themselves or others. Eight states have passed similar laws, according to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety.
Bump stocks are devices that make a semi-automatic rifle mimic a fully automatic rifle. One was used in the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 people dead.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- 'Excited and scared': Hawaii volcano spews huge cloud of ash VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Alarm grows as Ebola is confirmed in Congo city of 1.2 million VIEW
Legislative leaders have hailed the bills as pragmatic measures promoting safety.