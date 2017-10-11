LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The American Red Cross says it will no longer be taking blood donations from central Arkansas starting next year but will continue providing services to other parts of the state.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Red Cross plans to transfer its Little Rock and Russellville-based blood collections to the Arkansas Blood Institute by January.
The nonprofit says 44 of its employees in central Arkansas will be losing their jobs, though 43 will be offered equivalent jobs with the Arkansas Blood Institute.
Red Cross Greater Ozarks-Arkansas region spokesman Joe Zydlo says the change makes sense because the Red Cross no longer provides blood to any central Arkansas trauma hospitals. The Red Cross says the change won’t affect local hospitals and patients.
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Zydlo says the change will allow the Red Cross to turn its attention to humanitarian services in Arkansas.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com