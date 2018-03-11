MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for the “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event in Manchester, New Hampshire.
The event is May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Volunteer signups are available for both individuals and teams.
Participants can learn more at www.soundthealarm.org/nhvt .
The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half.