MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for the “Sound the Alarm” home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The event is May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteer signups are available for both individuals and teams.

Participants can learn more at www.soundthealarm.org/nhvt .

The Red Cross responds to nearly 64,000 disasters a year, the majority of which are home fires. Working smoke alarms in a home cut the risk of death by half.