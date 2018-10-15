Hauwa Mohammed Liman and Alice Loksha went to the Nigerian town of Rann to help.

The military outpost in Borno state houses about 80,000 refugees displaced by the nine-year-long Boko Haram insurgency. Liman and Loksha worked as nurses, helping to deliver babies and provide basic services.

In March, Rann was attacked by Boko Haram militants. They killed dozens, including three United Nations staff members. Liman and Loksha were kidnapped, as was another aid worker.

Now, officials with the International Committee of the Red Cross are warning that the women may be killed in just a few hours, as a deadline reportedly imposed by Boko Haram looms. In a statement released Sunday, the ICRC begged the Nigerian government for help and the militants for mercy. “Speed and urgency are critical,” it said.

Addressing the kidnappers, the group wrote, “We urge you for mercy. We urge you not to kill another innocent health care worker who was doing nothing but helping the community in north-east Nigeria.”

Liman and Loksha were kidnapped along with Sifura Khorsa, another aid worker. The 25-year-old nurse was executed Sept. 16. At the time, Boko Haram warned that the other abductees would be killed in one month if its demands were not met.

“We don’t know the exact hour, but we have information from credible sources about this ultimatum after they killed one of our aid workers last month,” Aleksandra Mosinann, a spokeswoman for the ICRC, told CNN.

The ICRC has not said whether a ransom has been requested. The organization said that it does not negotiate with terrorists and that it is working with the Nigerian government to secure the women’s release. The government has declined to comment. It sent a convoy to Borno last week.

Liman, 24, worked as a midwife at a government health-care center funded by the ICRC. Loksha worked as a nurse at a center supported by UNICEF.

Leah Sharibu, a Christian student who refused to convert to Islam and was abducted in February, also is being held with the women.

“The terrorists threatened to kill Leah in October if they don’t get any response to their demands. Time is running out, that is why I am calling on the government to keep talking to them,” Sharibu’s father, Nathan, told CNN. “Our daughter is facing a death sentence.”

The government has declared Boko Haram, which has pledged allegiance to the Islamic State, all but defeated. Those on the ground in northeast Nigeria, however, paint a different picture. Residents and aid workers say the group has continued to carry out deadly attacks on villagers and military officials. The Boko Haram insurgency has killed more that 20,000 people and displaced 2 million, according to Al Jazeera.

Borno has been hit particularly hard. More than half the state’s health-care facilities are closed. The facilities that are open are overwhelmed.

“We are concerned that many people in the region will not have access to medical support if the region becomes too dangerous for staff to operate,” Mosinann told the New York Times.