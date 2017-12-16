PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The American Red Cross is helping several residents after a fire broke out in a home on Atwells Avenue in Providence.

The fire began early Saturday morning displacing residents. Investigators are trying to determine a cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Red Cross officials said they were providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies, and other items a resident might not have been able to gather in the rush to escape the fire.

The Red Cross also said it distributed envelopes containing information helpful to families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; and how to deal with damaged items.