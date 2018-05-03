DETROIT (AP) — Red Bull Radio is partnering with the Movement Music Festival to hold a week of Detroit-centered programming.

Live from Detroit will run from May 21-28 and feature livestream performances from the Red Bull Music Stage at the popular electronic festival. Programming also will celebrate Detroit’s music legacy and future, and feature interviews with artists and guest DJs.

Festival-goers can also check out “Exhibit 3000: Detroit House.” The free exhibition at Red Bull Radio’s downtown studio is a Detroit house music museum.

Red Bull has supported Detroit music artists for 11 years as a partner with the electronic music festival. Red Bull Radio is a 24-hour linear broadcasting service that brings local music scenes to a global audience.