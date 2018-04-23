PARSONFIELD, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say someone stole bottles and cans two brothers had collected for a cancer research fundraiser.

Katie Deshaies wrote in a Facebook post Monday that someone had stolen recyclables from her sons, Bryce and Riley, over the weekend. The Parsonfield boys have collected bottles and cans for Q97.9’s Cans for a Cure bottle drive for the past eight years.

Authorities say someone stole half of the recyclables that were housed in a trailer sometime over the weekend. Katie Deshaies says her sons are distraught about the theft.

The brothers collected nearly 200,000 bottles and cans worth over $10,000 last year with the help of community members.

Radio show host Lori Voornas says she’s hopeful the situation will work itself out.