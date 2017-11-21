BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Recounts in two Vermont towns have confirmed that voters narrowly blocked a proposal to merge several school districts into one.
The Bennington Banner reports that Pownal’s vote was confirmed Monday to be 214-210 against merging into the Mount Anthony Unified School District. A recount last week in Woodford found the result to be 38-36 in opposition.
Bennington and Shaftsbury overwhelmingly approved the plan, and the total vote across all four communities was 1,533-766 in favor of merging. But the proposal could not move forward if more than one town rejected it.
Voters in either Pownal or Woodford could petition for a re-vote, but not in time for a Nov. 30 deadline to qualify for school tax reductions under Act 46.
