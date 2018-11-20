ATLANTA (AP) — The Democrat challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia has filed an official request for a recount with state election officials.

Carolyn Bourdeaux says the razor-thin margin in the Atlanta-area race for the 7th District seat deserves a second count.

Official results, certified by the Georgia secretary of state Saturday, show Bourdeaux trailing Woodall by 419 votes out of 280,411 cast.

Georgia law allows a recount if the margin between the candidates is 1 percent or less.

Bourdeaux says she is asking that all paper ballots, such as absentee and provisional ballots, are counted by hand and that observers be allowed to monitor.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office says their legal team is reviewing the request.

Woodall’s campaign said the recount request was expected and “certainly is not alarming.”