ATLANTA (AP) — The race for mayor in Atlanta is too close to call, with one candidate declaring herself the city’s new leader and the other vowing to request a recount.
The margin is razor-thin, with several hundred votes separating Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood.
Bottoms spoke early Wednesday at an Atlanta hotel, saying near the end of her speech that “I am just in awe of what God is able to do.”
But Norwood took the podium at her own rally and said that absentee ballots from military members were yet to figure in the totals, and she believes some ballots have yet to be tabulated.
Most Read Stories
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
Norwood told supporters that just 759 votes separated the candidates early Wednesday morning.