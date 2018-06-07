SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A hand recount has confirmed a two-vote win by Jack Zika in the Republican primary election in Oregon’s 53rd House district.

Early results had shown Zika leading opponent Ben Schimmoller by 11 votes, but that lead shrunk to two Monday after officials counted additional votes. The close margin, out of nearly 9,000 votes cast, triggered an automatic recount.

Deschutes County Clerk Nancy Blankenship said election staff finished the count Thursday afternoon.

As primary winner, Zika will compete with Democrat Eileen Kiely in November’s general election; Republican incumbent Rep. Gene Whisnant announced in December he wouldn’t seek re-election. Republicans have a registration edge in the district of roughly 7 percentage points, but nearly one-third of the district’s voters are non-affiliated, a potential swing vote.

The Secretary of State has until June 14 to certify the race.