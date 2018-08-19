JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman accused of stealing a donation jar collecting money for the family of a slain 7-year-old girl has a lengthy criminal past.
Local news outlets in Jacksonville reported that 46-year-old Tammy Wynnell Crews appeared Sunday in court on a grand theft charge. A judge who set bond at $10,000. It wasn’t immediately clear if she has a lawyer.
Records show Crews has been arrested 12 previous times and has multiple drug and prostitution convictions.
Investigators say the jar containing about $600 was taken from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11 in gun crossfire. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses.
Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.